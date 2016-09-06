Ticket sales for Rio Paralympic Games shoot up

Late surge will see Rio Games behind only London in 2012 in terms of tickets sold

A late surge will see the Rio Games behind only London in 2012 in terms of tickets sold. Photograph: Afp

A late surge will see the Rio Games behind only London in 2012 in terms of tickets sold. Photograph: Afp

 

A late surge is poised to see the XV Paralympics in Rio become the Games with the most ticket sales after London 2012.

As the Olympics came to a close last month, the organising committee acknowledged that only 12 per cent of the 2.5 million Paralympic tickets had been sold.

However, sales passed the 1.5 million mark on Sunday, and today’s opening ceremony is approaching a sellout, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has said.

There were 2.7 million tickets sold for the London Paralympics four years ago, while 1.7 million were sold for the 2008 Games in Beijing. Overall crowds in China hit 3.3 million after further tickets being given away.

There has been no reduction in the ticket price, many at 10 reals (€2.70), but so strong is the surge that Rio organisers predict a sellout.

“Several finals are now fully sold out,” the IPC said. “While there are still around one million tickets available, the rhythm of sales suggests that all the 2.5 million tickets will be sold.”

A “Fill the Seats” campaign, which raises funds to send local children to the Games, has been a success. It expects funds for 300,000 tickets for children from favelas will be raised by the time of Wednesday’s kick-off.

Costs-cutting

There are some caveats, mainly as a result of the cost-cutting imposed by the Rio organising committee.

Swimming final sessions are now sold out, but the Aquatics Centre has had its capacity reduced since the Olympics.

There are 9,000 available seats in the 16,000-seat arena. Rio 2016 can;t increase the capacity due to reduced staffing numbers in the wake of the cost-cutting.

Host nation hopes are likely behind the upsurge.

Brazil has high expectations for the Paralympics, including a top five place in the medal table.

Friday’s athletics action could engage more Brazilians, with Alan Oliveira likely in the T44 100m final.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.