Ticket sales for Rio Paralympic Games shoot up

A late surge is poised to see the XV Paralympics in Rio become the Games with the most ticket sales after London 2012.

As the Olympics came to a close last month, the organising committee acknowledged that only 12 per cent of the 2.5 million Paralympic tickets had been sold.

However, sales passed the 1.5 million mark on Sunday, and today’s opening ceremony is approaching a sellout, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has said.

There were 2.7 million tickets sold for the London Paralympics four years ago, while 1.7 million were sold for the 2008 Games in Beijing. Overall crowds in China hit 3.3 million after further tickets being given away.

There has been no reduction in the ticket price, many at 10 reals (€2.70), but so strong is the surge that Rio organisers predict a sellout.

“Several finals are now fully sold out,” the IPC said. “While there are still around one million tickets available, the rhythm of sales suggests that all the 2.5 million tickets will be sold.”

A “Fill the Seats” campaign, which raises funds to send local children to the Games, has been a success. It expects funds for 300,000 tickets for children from favelas will be raised by the time of Wednesday’s kick-off.

Costs-cutting

There are some caveats, mainly as a result of the cost-cutting imposed by the Rio organising committee.

Swimming final sessions are now sold out, but the Aquatics Centre has had its capacity reduced since the Olympics.

There are 9,000 available seats in the 16,000-seat arena. Rio 2016 can;t increase the capacity due to reduced staffing numbers in the wake of the cost-cutting.

Host nation hopes are likely behind the upsurge.

Brazil has high expectations for the Paralympics, including a top five place in the medal table.

Friday’s athletics action could engage more Brazilians, with Alan Oliveira likely in the T44 100m final.