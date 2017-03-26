Three Rock Rovers top EY Hockey League after two wins

Wins by Three Rock Rovers over Pembroke and Instonians this weekend saw them become the surprise leaders of the men’s EY Hockey League.

The victories move them a point ahead of Banbridge – who do have a game in hand – and means they have come a long way from 18 months ago when Niall Denham’s side’s initial ambition was to avoid a relegation scrap.

His young side got the rub of the green against Pembroke, winning 4-3 with Luke Madeley scoring with the last touch of the game from a hotly disputed penalty corner.

Earlier, Rovers had led 3-0 inside 19 minutes only to be pegged back with 25 minutes to go. Sunday’s win over Instonians was a far simpler affair, Mitch Darling scoring twice in a 4-1 victory at Shaw’s Bridge.

Rovers will be eyeing a potential four-point lead next week as they line out against Railway Union with Banbridge not in league action due to the Irish Senior Cup final.

It fell short of a dream weekend for Rovers, however, as their second team lost out to Cork C of I in the Irish Junior Cup final as first-half goals from David Herbert, Richard Lynch and Simon Dring earned a 3-1 result.

Back in the EY league, Banbridge’s title charge did get a boost as they beat Cork C of I’s firsts 2-1 with Fraser Mills scoring the winner with 10 minutes to go in Garryduff.

Lisnagarvey close in on a Champions Trophy place thanks to their 4-0 win over Glenanne while Monkstown moved back into the top four with an 8-1 success against UCD.

At the bottom, Instonians look doomed following their Rovers defeat and a 6-0 loss to Railway Union who move out of the relegation playoff place.