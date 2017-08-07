Thomas Barr withdraws from London with illness

He certainly didn’t want to go out like this - Thomas Barr forced to withdraw from this evening’s semi-final of the World Championship 400m hurdles due to a vomiting bug.

Barr had already looked a little off form in qualifying on Sunday morning, but suffered a bad bout of gastroenteritis overnight and with that was left with no choice but to make the difficult decision.

“I’m gutted to have to withdraw from today’s semi final,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling great yesterday evening and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis.

“My whole year has been focused on the World Championships. The support yesterday was just brilliant and to not be able to go out and compete today for Ireland is beyond disappointing.”

Indeed there is no way an athlete less than 100 per cent right could compete on this stage, not in a flat-out of race 400 metres, which includes 10 three-foot high hurdles and executed on a virtual tightrope.

Barr initially finished fifth in Sunday’s heat, messing up his own stride pattern and clocking 49.79 seconds, which would have meant waiting to see was that enough to progress as a faster loser (it was, anyway). Only minutes after the finish, Kyron McMaster from the Virgin Islands was disqualified, so Barr went through automatically.

“That’s what I love about championships, and hate about championships, anything can happen,” said Barr, in truth not looking his best, and certainly not realising just how prophetic those words would be.

The 25 year-old from Waterford, who finished fourth in last year’s Olympic final, had come to London as Ireland’s best chance of a finalist.