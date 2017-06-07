Thiem sends Djokovic crashing out of French Open

Young Austrian star wins in straight sets against defending champion

Austria’s Dominic Thiem of Austria plays a backhand during his men’s singles quarter-final against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Austria’s Dominic Thiem of Austria plays a backhand during his men’s singles quarter-final against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

Austria’s Dominic Thiem stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic to set up a French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Thiem showed why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the game, blasting 38 winners in a stunning 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-0 victory.

But Djokovic looked a shadow of the player who won here 12 months ago to become the first man since 1969 to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time.

The Serbian virtually gave up in the third set in what was a shocking end to his title defence.

The result was all the more remarkable given Thiem won just a single game the last time they met at the Italian Open in Rome three weeks ago.

He had only won one set in all their five previous meetings and lost easily to Djokovic here in the last four 12 months ago.

But that was a very different Djokovic. Even if it was clear something was still missing during his earlier rounds, no one would have expected the match to go quite like this.

Djokovic led 4-2 in what was a brutally physical first set lasting 73 minutes but played a poor game to hand Thiem the break back, serving two double faults.

Djokovic then had two chances to take the set at 15-40 on Thiem’s serve in the 10th game but the 23-year-old saved them both in convincing fashion.

Conditions were cool and windy, with the court playing slow, but Djokovic could not blame that for the three awful backhands he played to give away the tie-break.

It was another sign that the Serbian is still searching for the mental and physical resilience that made him such an immovable force.

Thiem was showing all his considerable skills, flashing backhand winners down the line and punishing Djokovic with his heavy forehand.

He quickly moved 3-0 ahead in the second set and, although Djokovic initially showed some fight, it soon drained away.

The final set was the first time Djokovic has lost a set to love at a Grand Slam since the US Open in 2005.

Nadal moved into a 10th French Open semi-final after opponent Pablo Carreno Busta retired.

Carreno Busta received treatment for an abdominal problem at the end of the first set before calling it a day with Nadal leading 6-2 2-0.

The title favourite, who has gone on to lift the trophy the other nine times he has made the last four, has lost just 22 games in five matches so far.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.