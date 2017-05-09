Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair ‘not to be missed’

‘We’re proud to be playing host to some of the best riders in the world at Tatts 2017’

In attendance at the launch of Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair 2017 are equestrian event riders Emma Carmichael, Ben Hobday and Camilla Speirs. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

In attendance at the launch of Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair 2017 are equestrian event riders Emma Carmichael, Ben Hobday and Camilla Speirs. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

 

Monday saw the official launch of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair which takes place at Fairyhouse, Ratoath, Co Meath over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Actually starting on Wednesday, May 31st, the ‘equestrian triathlon’ of dressage, cross-country and show jumping is being run in combination with a country fair which has evolved into one of the countryside events of the summer.

Supported by Failte Ireland, the fair features a shopping village, an artisan market and a Stena Line Kids Zone packed with fun that includes a pet farm, traditional carnival rides and a toddler activity area.

Roger Casey, managing director of Tattersalls Ireland commented: “We are proud to be playing host to some of the best riders in the world here at Tatts 2017, including Phillip Dutton, ranked World No. 2, who is travelling over from America.

“We have many other multi-medal winning international athletes - Mark Todd and Tim Price representing New Zealand, Zara Tindall (the Queen of England’s granddaughter), Mary King and William Fox-Pitt, all members of GB Olympic teams, and Lissa Greene, daughter of Lucinda Greene who won Badminton a record six times.

“Also entered are our own Olympians Jonty Evans and Padraig McCarthy who represented Ireland in one of only a handful of sports featuring Irish athletes at Rio. To have such a wealth of equestrian sporting talent here in Ireland for the weekend is a huge honour and that combined with the ever expanding Country Fair will make it a few days not to be missed.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.