Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair ‘not to be missed’

Monday saw the official launch of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair which takes place at Fairyhouse, Ratoath, Co Meath over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Actually starting on Wednesday, May 31st, the ‘equestrian triathlon’ of dressage, cross-country and show jumping is being run in combination with a country fair which has evolved into one of the countryside events of the summer.

Supported by Failte Ireland, the fair features a shopping village, an artisan market and a Stena Line Kids Zone packed with fun that includes a pet farm, traditional carnival rides and a toddler activity area.

Roger Casey, managing director of Tattersalls Ireland commented: “We are proud to be playing host to some of the best riders in the world here at Tatts 2017, including Phillip Dutton, ranked World No. 2, who is travelling over from America.

“We have many other multi-medal winning international athletes - Mark Todd and Tim Price representing New Zealand, Zara Tindall (the Queen of England’s granddaughter), Mary King and William Fox-Pitt, all members of GB Olympic teams, and Lissa Greene, daughter of Lucinda Greene who won Badminton a record six times.

“Also entered are our own Olympians Jonty Evans and Padraig McCarthy who represented Ireland in one of only a handful of sports featuring Irish athletes at Rio. To have such a wealth of equestrian sporting talent here in Ireland for the weekend is a huge honour and that combined with the ever expanding Country Fair will make it a few days not to be missed.”