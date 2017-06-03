Tattersalls international horse trials continue in Meath

This is a busy weekend on the home equestrian front with international competition in both eventing and show jumping.

The Tattersalls international horse trials and country fair continues at the Co Meath venue on Saturday with cross-country action at two and three-star level and the concluding show jumping phases of the four one-star classes.

There is a strong contingent of US riders competing in the featured The Irish Field CCI3* class and they fill three of the top five places after dressage. However, the lead is held by Italy’s Vittoria Panizzon on the 14-year-old thoroughbred gelding Chequers Play The Game.

Topping the leaderboard going into cross-country day in the Eventing Ireland CCI2* class is New Zealand visitor Tim Price who rides the Irish-bred mare Kincooley Cruising, an eight-year-old by Creevagh Ferro, while Britain’s Millie Dumas riding Cameya holds a commanding lead in the Connolly’s Red Mills CCI2* class for riders under 25.

Saturday’s show jumping action starts with the Land Rover CCI1* class, where Ballymena’s Charlotte Dixon tops the table with V Zermie 51, and is followed by the Kubota CNCJ1* competition led by Kildare’s Alex Power on Lakantus. The Berney Bros Saddlery CCI1* for ponies gets the afternoon action under way and here the lead is held by Kildare’s Sophie Foyle riding Little Miss Fernhill.

The Cooley Farm competition for six and seven-year-old horses, which rounds round off the one-star action, sees Britain’s Oliver Townend on Menlo Park hold the lead on 38.40 penalties ahead of his compatriot William Fox-Pitt with Shannondale Percy (41.60). Seeking a hat trick of wins in this class, Fox-Pitt is also in fourth place with The Graduate (45.50), just behind New Zealand’s James Avery on Vitali (42.40).

There is international show jumping taking place over the weekend at the Mullingar Equestrian Centre in Co Westmeath with the featured 1.45m Grand Prix, a leg of the TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series, being staged on Monday afternoon.

The show also features the latest round of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook series of classes for five, six and seven-year-old horses, loose jumping of three-year-olds, jumping for amateurs and pony riders and a full schedule of showing and working hunter classes.

The Irish team of Daniel Coyle (Cita), Robert Blanchette (Coupis), Andrew Bourns (CHS Inception) and Conor Swail (Flower) finished third on 25 faults in Friday’s four-star FEI Nations’ Cup in Langley, Canada. The USA won the 1.60m competition with 13 faults, one fault ahead of the host nation. The Irish team was managed by Michael Blake.

Earlier in the day, Rodrigo Pessoa’s squad of Dermott Lennon (Loughview Lou-Lou), Richard Howley (Chinook), Anthony Condon (Balzaz) and Mark McAuley (Utchan de Belheme) picked up 28 faults to finish seven in the five-star Nations’ Cup in St Gallen, Switzerland. The competition was won by Italy (nine faults) ahead of Switzerland (12) and Germany (13).