St Andrew’s pip Wesley to claim Leinster Senior Cup

Ben Bradley’s crucial save helps All-Ireland title-holders prevail in an exciting shoot-out

St Andrew’s completed a notable treble this year as they added the Leinster Senior Cup to All-Ireland title and league honours.

St Andrew’s completed a notable treble this year as they added the Leinster Senior Cup to All-Ireland title and league honours.

 

Leinster Boys Senior Cup

St Andrew’s 2 (J Guilfoyle, G Sarratt) Wesley College 2 (A Sykes, M Samuel), (St Andrew’s win 6-5 on strokes)

Ben Bradley’s brilliant diving save saw St Andrew’s eventually prevail to complete an amazing schoolboy treble as they beat Wesley 6-5 in a shoot-out after the game ended 2-2 in normal time.

He guessed correctly in the sudden death shoot-out to deny Jack O’Grady and help the school add the Leinster Senior Cup to the All-Ireland title won last October and the league won in February.

Twice Wesley had led; twice they saw goals disallowed but twice, crucially, Andrew’s replied in kind to give themselves their chance at glory.

Andrew Sykes close-range finish gave the Ballinteer side a seventh minute lead only for John Guilfoyle to score from a cracking team move moments later.

In the second half, both Iain Patterson and O’Grady had goals disallowed for using their body but Wesley did go in front courtesy of Mark Samuel’s deft corner deflection from a Gavin Gibney drag.

Guy Sarratt levelled from the penalty spot, setting up a lively closing 10 minutes but no further goals accrued in normal time nor in extra time.

All five rounds of strokes in the shoot-out were scored and Sarratt duly netted in the sixth round before Bradley made his heroic save for the win.

Earlier, goals from Gavin Herlihy and Ben Cullen saw Wesley win the Minor Cup 2-0 against Kilkenny College.

St Andrew’s: B Bradley, E Goode, G Sarratt, I Cooke, H Craig, J Guilfoyle, B Walker, M Romoli, B Mannion, J Little, D Shanahan. Subs: C Murphy, C Denvir, G Arrowsmith, S Byrne, R McDonald

Wesley College: M Herlihy, A Sykes, H MacMahon, T McLoughlin, M Walker, D Mawhinney, S Hyland, M Samuel, R McCollum, G Gibney, G Quill. Subs: J O’Grady, S Ryder, D Ellison, I Patterson, C Ruttle

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.