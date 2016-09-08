Sonia O’Sullivan: Sport to savour as September wheels around

There is something special about being in Ireland in September. It is my fourth successive year being home at this time of year, and it feels like a frenzy of end-of- summer activities, with the weather seemingly happy to play along too.

Last Sunday was the perfect combination for me. Early in the morning, I met up with the DeRonde van Cork Cycling Club for a 100km spin around the narrow, winding roads of east Cork. Very much off the beaten track and in a good way.

It is one of my favourite places in the world to ride a bike, and I needed a good test to confirm I am ready for Saturday’s Rebel Tour of Cork cycle. That’s another spectacular route, 160km, starting in Glengarriff, then out along one of the most scenic stretches of the Wild Atlantic Way and around the Beara Peninsula.

I was a little apprehensive heading out on a long bike ride last Sunday due to a niggling back injury that I am managing, although it certainly helped that my local osteopath was also along for the ride. It was a nice day, though not quite as spectacular as when I last rode here in early summer.

Still, the blue jerseys of the club, cycling along two-by-two, were a great sight, giving the impression of a long blue train to any passing cars watching us roll along at a steady tempo.

After a quick coffee stop and stretch in Shanagarry, it was back to Cobh and without realising it the morning was gone.

Satisfied that I had survived the cycle, I had no hesitation lying flat on my back for the rest of afternoon, watching the All-Ireland hurling final. And what a game it turned out to be.

I’ve been lucky enough down through the years to be in Croke Park when Cork have reached the final; however, this time I was siding with Tipperary, partly in support of a good friend back in Australia, who I knew was also watching it live in the early hours of their morning.

There may not be any obvious comparison between a hurling match and a long- distance run, but I tend to watch most other sporting events like that, interpreting the game as if it was a race. In this case, Kilkenny were the strong favourites, having been to Croke Park the first Sunday in September more than any other county in Ireland, so it was up to Tipperary to stick with the pace and then put the pressure on, for as long as they could.

With a slight lead at half-time, after matching Kilkenny stride for stride in the first half – level 10 times – Tipperary must have gone into the dressing room exuding confidence that they were forcing the game. They just had to keep the pressure until they could break the continuous return to level scores, and with every passing minute they did everything right to extend the lead – and eventually win with ease.

Great energy

There was a great energy about the Tipperary performance, and it was brilliant to watch, especially while recovering from my own exertions. It’s not often I can bring myself to stay and watch a full game, unless I’m actually in the stadium, but there was no moving away from that final until it was over.

When I stood up, the legs felt okay and I knew I would be ready for the Rebel Tour.

For the past few years, after the event, I’ve stayed around Glengarriff and then listened to the All-Ireland camogie final on the radio when coming home.

Sometimes, listening to matches on the radio is more colourful and descriptive than on TV, maybe because you’re interpreting certain things for yourself. Last year I arrived home in Cobh before the game ended and then sat in the car until the final whistle. I was so enthralled with the game and, of course, the victory for Cork, the three-in-row adding to the interest and joy I got.

It’s a pity the Rebel Tour falls on the same weekend each year, as I would dearly love to get to Croke Park on Sunday and cheer the Rebelettes on.

This weekend, things will be slightly different again, although not for the Cork camogie team, as they once again return to Croke Park to take on Kilkenny. Currently, Cork are level with Dublin with 26 titles each: will this be the year that Cork go one ahead? Or will the Cats be out to take the plaudits their male counterparts missed out on last weekend?

For me, instead of relaxing in Glengarriff after the Rebel Tour, I’ll be heading back to Cobh for the Jailbreak Triathlon on Sunday, with the aim of fulfilling a recent ambition of mine to complete an Olympic distance triathlon.

There won’t be any records set, that’s for certain. But after some careful management and preparation, I’ll be hoping to complete the 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, then assist with the prize-giving and be in time to return to the same position I held last Sunday: lying flat on my back, fully absorbed in what will no doubt be a compelling camogie final.

National finals

Whatever letdown or withdrawal there might be after the Olympics is quickly erased when you have weekends like this to look forward to. There’s also the start of the Paralympics in Rio to take in, where Ireland have targeted eight medals.

Later in the month I’ll be back in Australia in time for the Australian rules football final, so there will be no let-up from the vibrancy that national finals can bring, how sport can lift the spirit and energy. Big finals nearly always do that, players and teams rising to the occasion and delivering the best they can.

I’m hoping a bit of that will spill on to me in Cobh on Sunday in my quest to complete my first Olympic triathlon, which is also in my own home town. It’s something I always wanted to be a part of, knowing the local support and marshals on the street can only help me through the challenge, my own little All-Ireland final.