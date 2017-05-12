Shane Breen and Golden Hawk jump two clear rounds in France

Third-place finish for Irish showjumpers in Superleague Nations’ Cup in La Baule

Margie McLoone

Shane Breen: recorded one of just four double clear rounds. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Shane Breen: recorded one of just four double clear rounds. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

The Irish showjumping team finished third in the five-star Superleague Nations’ Cup competition held in La Baule, France on Friday.

Tipperary’s Shane Breen recorded one of just four double clear rounds with the stallion Golden Hawk. Galway-born Michael Duffy (20) jumped clear in the opening round with just one time fault on Alan Burnell’s Belcanto Z, while a toe in the water was their only mistake second time out.

Denis Lynch and Thomas Straumann’s All Star finished with five faults in round one and lowered a single fence in the second, while Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z finished with five faults in both rounds, to leave Ireland on a two-round total of 14 faults.

‘Silly mistakes’

“The guys jumped very good, but we did have some silly mistakes,” said team manager Rodrigo Pessoa. “Shane Breen jumped two excellent rounds and young Michael Duffy was unlucky just to have the water in the second round. Denis Lynch and All Star had the same fault in both rounds but they have not jumped much together since their break after the World Cup. Shane Sweetnam’s horse jumped well. We put up a good fight to take third. I am getting to know the people and the horses better and it’s on now to the next round in Rome.”

After two rounds, France and Sweden were tied on eight faults apiece, the former winning the competition following a jump-off.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.