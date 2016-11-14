Seattle Seahawks gain measure of revenge over New England Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks gained revenge over the New England Patriots with a 31-24 victory on Sunday night.

In a repeat of the 2015 Superbowl it was Seahawks quarter-back Russell Wilson who came out on top in his duel with Tom Brady to reverse last year’s defeat.

Meanwhile The Denver Broncos stunned the New Orleans Saints at the death to snatch a 25-23 win in the NFL on Sunday.

Brandin Cooks had made a brilliant 32-yard touchdown catch as the Saints tied it at 23-23 with 1:28 left, and Wil Lutz’s point-after kick should have been routine to give New Orleans the lead.

But Justin Simmons leapt over the offensive line to make the block, and Will Parks scooped up the ball to run 84 yards for the defensive two-point conversion - the first time an NFL game has been won in such fashion.

The defending Super Bowl champions then recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock as they moved to 7-3.

There was another dramatic finish in Charlotte where the Kansas City Chiefs sealed a come-from-behind 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers (3-6) had led 17-0, but allowed Kansas City (7-2) to come all the way back and Cairo Santos nailed a 37-yard field goal as time expired to snatch victory.

Marcus Peters had stripped the ball away from Kelvin Benjamin with 20 seconds left to give Kansas City the shot at victory, while Eric Berry’s 42-yard pick-six provided the highlight of the afternoon.

The wheels have truly come off for the Minnesota Vikings as they were beaten 26-20 by the Washington Redskins — a fourth straight loss after a 5-0 start.

The game turned when Preston Smith picked off Vikings quarterback Alex Smith with 5:44 left, setting up the drive that put Washington on top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk Cousins threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, but all of their second-half points came from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who had four field goals. The Vikings did not score in the second half, with Smith intercepted in the final seconds.

Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans (5-5) put the listless Green Bay Packers (4-5) to the sword with a 47-25 win in Nashville.

Mariota threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns while five different Titans scored touchdowns in the first half alone.

For the second time this season the Los Angeles Rams managed to win without scoring a touchdown, edging out the New York Jets 9-6 in a drab affair.

Bryce Petty made his first NFL start in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but when the Jets rookie was picked off with less than two minutes to go, the Rams’ win was secure.

The Houston Texans extended their perfect record against their AFC South rivals to 3-0 as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13 in Florida.

Brock Osweiler threw for two touchdowns and Kareem Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed their first come-from-behind win of the season as they beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-15.

Ryan Mathews ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Sturgis made three field goals, including a 48-yard effort in the fourth quarter which put the game beyond Atlanta’s reach.