Seamus Power hits first round 67 in RSM Classic

Ireland’s Seamus Power is six shots off the lead after a first round 67 at the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.

Power’s three-under par round included six birdies and half as many bogeys - leaving him in a tie for 60th after the first day’s action on the Seaside Course on Thursday.

Teeing off on the back nine, the Waterford native parred his opening five holes, before birdies on the 15th and 18th holes, with a bogey on the 17th in between.

Further bogeys on the second and sixth halted his momentum again, although he finished strongly with two birdies from the final three holes. The par five seventh and par four eighth.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holds the first round lead after a nine-under par 61. The PGA Tour rookie hit nine birdies in a bogey free round.

Settling for par for his final three holes to hold a one shot lead in the final official PGA Tour event of 2016. He is trailed by Americans Stewart Cink and Jonathan Byrd.