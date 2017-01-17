Seán Kelly upbeat despite uncertainty over An Post-Chain Reaction sponsors

An Post has not indicate yet if it will remain involved when current contract finishes at the end of this year

Shane Stokes

An Post Chain Reaction Seán Kelly Team launch in Calpe, Spain: Matthew Teggart, Seán McKenna, Seán Kelly, Damien Shaw and Conor Hennebry. Photograph: Inpho

An Post Chain Reaction Seán Kelly Team launch in Calpe, Spain: Matthew Teggart, Seán McKenna, Seán Kelly, Damien Shaw and Conor Hennebry. Photograph: Inpho

 

Always a team hungry for success, the An Post-Chain Reaction squad has additional incentive to clock up results this season. A change of chief executive at the title sponsor has created uncertainty about the duration of that backing; Donal Connell retired from the position in October and was succeeded by David McRedmond.

Under Connell the company showed major support for Irish cycling, backing the team since 2007, putting its weight behind the An Post Cycle Series from 2009 and then, two years later, becoming the title sponsor of the Rás Tailteann. It also backs the women’s Rás na mBan international event.

The sport has prospered as a result, while the company has gained from the related exposure.

McRedmond and others at the company may opt to continue that backing but, at this point in time, the squad isn’t yet clear on what the decision will be.

Former world number one Kelly said this week the team was motivated to underline its worth.

“It does put the pressure on,” he told The Irish Times at the team launch in Calpe, Spain. “To get performances in the early part of the season is going to be important. With An Post, the [current] contract is finishing at the end of this year. Then we will have to see if it is going to go on.

“It’s something that we are a going to have a meeting early about. Depending on what their plans are, it could be a case where we have to start looking for another sponsor.”

Line-up

Before then the team’s approach will be to try to be as successful as possible. Fortunately Kelly believes that the current line-up is stronger than that of recent years.

In addition to 11 international riders, that roster will include four Irishmen. Returning from the 2016 line-up are former national champion Damien Shaw, and Seán McKenna, who are both looking to build on the foundations laid last year.

The two new signings are the promising 21-year-old Banbridge rider Matthew Teggart and 2016 Tour of Ulster champion Conor Hennebry (23).

Kelly said he is looking forward to seeing how each of those four will do. He named Teggart as one he believes has already shown hints of class. “He looks good. I think he should be an interesting one to see how he goes in the first races. Once you give him a good programme, then you will start to see [his potential] in the first month and a half.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.