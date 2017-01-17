Seán Kelly upbeat despite uncertainty over An Post-Chain Reaction sponsors

Always a team hungry for success, the An Post-Chain Reaction squad has additional incentive to clock up results this season. A change of chief executive at the title sponsor has created uncertainty about the duration of that backing; Donal Connell retired from the position in October and was succeeded by David McRedmond.

Under Connell the company showed major support for Irish cycling, backing the team since 2007, putting its weight behind the An Post Cycle Series from 2009 and then, two years later, becoming the title sponsor of the Rás Tailteann. It also backs the women’s Rás na mBan international event.

The sport has prospered as a result, while the company has gained from the related exposure.

McRedmond and others at the company may opt to continue that backing but, at this point in time, the squad isn’t yet clear on what the decision will be.

Former world number one Kelly said this week the team was motivated to underline its worth.

“It does put the pressure on,” he told The Irish Times at the team launch in Calpe, Spain. “To get performances in the early part of the season is going to be important. With An Post, the [current] contract is finishing at the end of this year. Then we will have to see if it is going to go on.

“It’s something that we are a going to have a meeting early about. Depending on what their plans are, it could be a case where we have to start looking for another sponsor.”

Line-up

Before then the team’s approach will be to try to be as successful as possible. Fortunately Kelly believes that the current line-up is stronger than that of recent years.

In addition to 11 international riders, that roster will include four Irishmen. Returning from the 2016 line-up are former national champion Damien Shaw, and Seán McKenna, who are both looking to build on the foundations laid last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two new signings are the promising 21-year-old Banbridge rider Matthew Teggart and 2016 Tour of Ulster champion Conor Hennebry (23).

Kelly said he is looking forward to seeing how each of those four will do. He named Teggart as one he believes has already shown hints of class. “He looks good. I think he should be an interesting one to see how he goes in the first races. Once you give him a good programme, then you will start to see [his potential] in the first month and a half.”