Sam Bennett lands his third podium spot in Giro d’Italia

He has already exceeded what he has done in Grand Tours in the past, but after netting his third podium spot in the Giro d’Italia, Sam Bennett is not satisfied.

Following near misses on stages five and seven, the Carrick-on-Suir rider was third on Thursday’s 12th stage in the race, going close once again to landing a win in the race.

Bennett’s Bora-hansgrohe team did all of the pacesetting in the finale, working hard to try to set him up. However, it arguably hit the front too early, leaving him slightly short inside the final kilometre and enabling the other sprinters to launch before him.

The Colombian Fernando Gaviria was one of those, and the QuickStep Floors rider sped in for his third stage victory in the event. Second was the Italian Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina), with Bennett alongside him in third.

“The guys did an amazing job once again,” he said afterwards. “I would like to thank the team for the trust and the effort they are giving. I hope I can repay their efforts in tomorrow’s sprint.”

Friday’s stage to Tortona is regarded as probably the final chance for the sprinters. The final week of the event is dominated by mountain stages plus a time trial.

Closer to home, An Post has announced that this will be the final year of its sponsorship of cycling events, with the financial challenges facing the company forcing it to curtail its spending.

Sponsorships

It has backed the An Post Rás, the An Post Chainreaction Sean Kelly team and the An Post Rás na mBan for several years, having begun its support of Irish cycling in the 2007 Tour of Ireland.

“The conclusion of these sponsorships comes at a time when An Post is facing significant financial challenges,” said the company’s corporate communications manager Aileen Mooney on Thursday.

“As we set about implementing a new strategy for An Post, we must focus our resources on reshaping and restructuring our business, and on new product development.

“The timing of this formal announcement is to give the teams and the event organisers the opportunity to secure new sponsors whilst still having the backing of An Post until the end of this year’s activities. An Post is very much looking forward to our involvement in this year’s events, and would like to wish all those involved in Irish cycling every continued success into the future.”

Five riders

The company has been a massive boost to the sport in Ireland, and those races plus the team will work hard to find replacements.

Finally, the five riders for the Ireland national team in An Post Rás have been named. They are 2016 stage winner Eoin Morton, multiple track World Cup gold medallist Mark Downey, Angus Fyffe, Darragh O’Mahony and Jake Gray. The race begins on Sunday.