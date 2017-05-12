Sam Bennett edged into third in Giro d’Italia stage seven
Australia’s Caleb Ewan holds off Bennett and Fernando Gaviria in Alberobello on Friday
Sam Bennett (L) is edged out by Caleb Ewan in stage seven of the Giro d’Italia. Photograph: Alessandro Di meo/EPA
Australian Caleb Ewan won a dramatic sprint finish to claim victory in the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia in Alberobello on Friday.
The Orica-Scott rider held off Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) and Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to edge home over the final 300 metres.
The overall standings remained largely unchanged after a relatively flat stage which only burst into life in the dying stages.
Kristijan Koren (Cannondale-Drapac) attempted a late breakaway but was soon hauled back by the sprinters with Ewan holding his nerve the best.
It means Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) retains his six-second lead over Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas in the overall standings.
Thomas finished safely amid the peloton in 12th place, a result which pleased Team Sky sport director Dano Cioni.
Cioni told Team Sky’s official website: “For us the biggest challenge today was for us to be well-placed if there was cross wind and we knew that there was a quite difficult circuit at the end.
“The goal was to be well-placed in the loop as once in the loop it would be difficult to gain positions and the guys did a pretty good job.”