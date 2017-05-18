Sam Bennett claims third podium finish at Giro d’Italia

Irish rider in third spot again as Fernando Gaviria secures his third stage win

Ireland’s Sam Bennett claimed a third podium finish in this year’s Giro d’Italia on stage 12 to Reggio Emilia. Photograph: Alessandro Di Meo/EPA

Ireland’s Sam Bennett claimed a third podium finish in this year’s Giro d’Italia on stage 12 to Reggio Emilia. Photograph: Alessandro Di Meo/EPA

 

Ireland’s Sam Bennett brought up a hat-trick of podium finishes on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia, finishing third for a third time in this year’s race on the 229km run to Reggio Emilia.

Indeed it was a day for trebles as Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria sprinted to victory to claim a third stage win. The Quick Step-Floors rider also won the fifth stage in which Bennett finished third and was ahead of Bennett in second on stage seven.

Italian Jakub Mareczko finished second in the sprint finish on Thursday.

It was another impressive performance from Colombian Gaviria, a former two-time Omnium world champion on the track, who is competing in the first Grand Tour of his career.

There was no change at the top of the overall standings with Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin preserving his two minutes and 23 second lead over Movistar’s Nairo Quintana, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.