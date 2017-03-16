Sam Bennett accepts supporting role in Milan-San Remo race

Paris-Nice stage winner pledges to assist German Bora-hansgrohe team-mate Peter Sagan

Shane Stokes

Ireland’s Sam Bennett: “I stopped early on the final stage into Nice on Sunday to begin my recovery for Milan San Remo.” Photograph: AFP Photo

Ireland’s Sam Bennett: “I stopped early on the final stage into Nice on Sunday to begin my recovery for Milan San Remo.” Photograph: AFP Photo

 

Although he raced to a career-best result recently when he took a stage in Paris-Nice, Sam Bennett has accepted team requirements that he back world champion Peter Sagan in Saturday’s Milan-San Remo and has pledged complete support.

Following Sagan’s move over the winter, both are now team-mates on the German Bora-hansgrohe squad. Sagan is regarded as one of the favourites in Saturday’s Classic. Despite not finishing Paris-Nice, Bennett believes he is in the shape to help him win.

“I stopped early on the final stage into Nice on Sunday to begin my recovery for Milan San Remo,” he said on Thursday. “I was feeling the beginnings of illness so I spent this week trying to recover as best I could. I still have the sniffles but I feel I’m almost recovered.

“Paris-Nice was an immensely tough week so, to have survived as well as I did, I feel that, in theory, I should be flying this weekend. My team altitude camp has really brought me to another level.”

Even if others might be tempted to try to play their own card, he understands the team’s requirements. He also sees the bigger picture, knowing that he will get his own chances during the season.

“At Milan-San Remo, I’m giving 100% for Peter. A win for Bora-hansgrohe on the Via Roma would be amazing. The goal, for me, is to get over the final climbs and be there at the finish.

“I’m hoping I can contribute as best I can in the final 500m, I believe no one can come around Peter at the finish. I look forward to the race as it could be a very special day for Bora-hansgrohe.”

Pressure lifted

Bennett’s success has taken the pressure off, in terms of personal results. He’s taken a lot of confidence from how things went in France.

“A WorldTour win has been a goal of mine for the last number of years and it always felt out of reach. I waited a long time for my day to come along. On the day, everything came together. The fact that my first WorldTour win was at Paris-Nice made the victory even sweeter. It was a very special moment for me in my career.”

Compatriot Dan Martin was a superb third overall and also exited the race with strong morale. He is not due to ride Milan-San Remo.

In other news, three Irish riders will be in action for the An Post Chainreaction team in the days ahead. On Friday Sean McKenna and Conor Hennebry will compete in the 1.1-ranked Handzame Classic in Belgium. McKenna and Matthew Teggart will then compete in the six-day Tour de Normandie, which begins in France on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.