Ryan Mullen finishes fifth at world time trial championship in Doha

Germany’s Tony Martin triumphs as Nicolas Roche places 30th in elite race

Shane Stokes

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen in action during the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial on day four of the UCI Road World Championships at Lusail Sports Complex in Doha, Qatar. (Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen in action during the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial on day four of the UCI Road World Championships at Lusail Sports Complex in Doha, Qatar. (Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

 

Two years after missing gold by just 0.48 seconds in the under 23 world time trial championships, Ryan Mullen once again excelled on the world stage when he finished fifth in the elite race.

The first year professional was a longtime leader of the race against the clock in Qatar on Wednesday and while a wave of bigger names came towards the end, he beat many established time trialists.

He ultimately finished fifth, one minute 22 seconds behind the winner Tony Martin. The German beat last year’s champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) by 46 seconds and Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) by one minute 11. It was his fourth world title.

Mullen was elated by the result. “I don’t really know what happened today! Ryan Mullen doesn’t get fifth in the world, just 11 seconds off a medal!” he said afterwards. “I’m in disbelief, that’s really good and I just hope I can keep progressing at this level.”

Mullen is still just 22 years of age and has huge potential. In fact, he was still eligible to ride the Under-23 event and could well have won had he done so. Elite world time trial championships, Doha, Qatar: 1, Tony Martin (Germany) 40 kilometres in 44 minus 2 secs; 2, V. Kiryienka (Belarus) at 46 secs; 3, J. Castroviejo (Spain) at 1 min 11 secs; 4, M. Bodnar (Poland) at 1 min 17 secs; 5, R. Mullen (Ireland) at 1 min 22 secs; 6, R. Dennis (Australia) at 1 min 28 secs. Other: 30, N Roche (Ireland) at 3 mins 17.57 secs

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.