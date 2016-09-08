Ryan Lochte suspended for 10 months after robbery claims

Multiple reports say Ryan Lochte has been handed a 10-month ban by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming for an incident that led to the Olympic gold medallist being charged by Brazilian police with filing a false robbery report.

The swimmer claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint at a gas station on a night out during the Rio Olympics, where he had been competing last month. However, security camera footage appeared to show that Lochte and three team-mates had vandalized a bathroom and the “robbers” were security guards demanding payment for the damages.

The incident came to dominate headlines at the Rio Olympics, angering the hosts who believed it portrayed their city as crime ridden, and embarrassing a USA team that had gone to great lengths to avoid negative publicity.

TMZ first reported news of the suspension, and said Lochte will miss next year’s world swimming championships as a result. Lochte had said before the incident he would consider appearing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo although that now appears to be a a long shot at best.

Lochte has denied lying about the incident but has admitted “he left details out” and has apologized for his actions. “I was intoxicated,” Lochte said last month. “I was immature, and I made a stupid mistake. I’m human, and I’m just really sorry.”

Lochte has lost four major sponsors since the “robbery”, including the swimwear manufacturer Speedo. However, he has picked one up, Pine Bros Softish Throat Drops, whose slogan says the product is “Forgiving On Your Throat.” He will also appear on the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

The USOC apologized for Lochte and his team-mates’ behavior last month. “The behavior of these athletes is not acceptable, nor does it represent the values of Team USA or the conduct of the vast majority of its members,” it said in a statement.