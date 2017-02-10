Russian 800m star Mariya Savinova-Farnosova stripped of London 2012 gold

Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been given a four-year doping ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and been stripped of her London 2012 800 metres gold.

The 31-year-old, better known by her maiden name of Savinova, also loses her 2011 world outdoor title, 2013 world silver medal and 2010 European gold.

Savinova’s Olympic gold and 2011 world title now go to South Africa’s Caster Semenya, making her a double Olympic champion, while Britain’s Jenny Meadows’ European bronze is upgraded to silver.

In a press release, CAS said there was “clear evidence” Savinova had been doping from July 2010, just before the European Championships, to the 2013 World Championships in August.

“As a consequence, a four-year period of ineligibility, beginning on 24th August 2015, has been imposed and all results achieved by her between 26th July 2010 and 19th August 2013, are disqualified and any prizes, medals, prize and appearance money forfeited,” CAS added.

Unfortunately for Meadows, so often a victim of cheats during her career, Savinova keeps the 2010 world indoor title she narrowly beat the British runner to as that race was in March, four months before the European championships.

Savinova joins a long list of Russian athletes who have been punished for their part in the country’s state-sponsored doping programme.

All three of the Russian women who made the 800 metres final at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu — Ekaterina Kostetskaya, Yuliya Rusanova and Savinova — have now been disqualified, having robbed Meadows of a place in the final. Meadows ran the ninth fastest time of the semi-finals to miss out on qualification by one spot.

Savinova beat Semenya that day in a thrilling race, setting a personal and 2011 best of 1.55.87.

Savinova’s victory over Semenya at London 2012 was more convincing but she now joins compatriot Elena Arzhakova in being disqualified from the final and a third Russian, Ekaterina Poistogova, who finished third on the day, is facing her own suspension after the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended a ban in 2015.

Redistributing those medals will be far easier than reclaiming the huge amounts of money Savinova and her fellow cheats won in Diamond League meetings, not to mention the loss of earnings suffered by clean athletes who failed to meet targets set by their national associations or personal sponsors.

Earlier this week, world athletics’ governing body the IAAF confirmed the global competition ban it imposed on Russia in November 2015 will not be lifted until this November at the earliest. That means any Russians who pass the IAAF’s strict eligibility criteria for this summer’s World Championships in London will have to compete as neutral athletes.