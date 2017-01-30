Rowing Ireland high performance director resigns

Morten Espersen led the team in Rio which took the first Irish Olympic rowing medal

Liam Gorman

Morten Espersen was high performance director of Rowing Ireland when Gary and Paul O’Donovan won silver at the Rio Olympics. Photo: Inpho

Morten Espersen was high performance director of Rowing Ireland when Gary and Paul O’Donovan won silver at the Rio Olympics. Photo: Inpho

 

Morten Espersen, the high performance director of Rowing Ireland, has resigned.

The Dane, 65, led the team at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 which took the first Irish Olympic rowing medal. The Ireland lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan took silver and the women’s lightweight double also reached an A Final.

Espersen came into the Ireland system in 2012 having been a leading light in the successful Denmark system: their rowers won medals at five successive Olympics and it was the top-performing sport at the games for Denmark.

In Ireland, Espersen put in place a a trialling system which saw crews formed and training together well in advance of the competitive season. His legacy will also include the formation of a big coaching group which should ensure the transition to a new leader will be smoother than in 2008 and 2012.

Espersen is in Vancouver in Canada for the World Coaches’ Conference and informed Rowing Ireland in an email from there.

The chief executive of Rowing Ireland, Hamish Adams, said: “On behalf of the entire board and staff I wish Morten well in the next phase of his professional and personal life and would like to personally thank him for his huge contribution to rowing in Ireland over the last four years.

“Morten will be working closely with us for the next three months to ensure our high performance programme continues to go from strength to strength.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.