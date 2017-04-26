Ronnie O’Sullivan makes 146 break to close gap on Ding Junhui

O’Sullivan seemed to deliberately take on pink after potting 13th red

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays a shot during his World Championship quarter-final match against Ding Junhui at The Crucible in Sheffield. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays a shot during his World Championship quarter-final match against Ding Junhui at The Crucible in Sheffield. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

 

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a 146 break as he fought back in his World Championship quarter-final against Ding Junhui.

After 12 reds and blacks, O’Sullivan seemed to deliberately play for the pink when he could have kept a maximum 147 alive.

He cleared the table perfectly from there, cutting his deficit to 11-9, with Ding still two frames from victory.

O’Sullivan appeared to enjoy ducking the 147. Twenty years ago he pocketed £165,000 for a maximum that took just five minutes and 20 seconds, but this year his reward would have been a relatively modest £15,000, made up of a high-break prize of £10,000 and a £5,000 maximum bonus.

“Let’s just say I don’t think he was giving it 110 per cent,” said BBC commentator and seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, of O’Sullivan’s efforts to get on the black for a 13th time.

O’Sullivan had a smile on his face as he went about the break, and it remained to be seen if he would confirm after the match that he wilfully snubbed the 147 chance.

At last year’s Welsh Open he turned down a maximum – snooker’s greatest single-frame exploit – when he learned the prizemoney was £12,000.

He said at the time he “didn’t think the prize was worthy of a 147”, and was criticised by World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn.

Hendry said in commentary on Wednesday that O’Sullivan would be going after the maximum “for the glory”, before the break took its twist.

“It won’t be the prize he’s thinking about because that’s disappointing,” Hendry added.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.