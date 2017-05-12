Rob Cassell appointed assistant head coach to Cricket Ireland

Rob Cassell has been appointed assistant head coach and national fast bowling lead to Cricket Ireland. The 34 year-old Australian has signed a three-year deal.

Cassell has fulfilled a similar role for South Australia for the past five years, where his work is held in high esteem. He is credited with developing a formidable bowling unit, which has helped the state reach the last two finals of the Sheffield Shield.

Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have all benefitted from the former Victoria and South Australian bowler, who also represented Australia at the 2002 Under-19 World Cup.

“The appointment of Rob is great news not only for the senior men’s team but for all of Irish cricket,” said Ireland Head Coach John Bracewell. “He leaves exactly the same position in South Australia, where he ran not only the bowling programme but also worked with their men’s team bowling group.

“I am reliably informed that within two seasons in the role as bowling coach he has turned their bowling group into the best in the country,” added Bracewell.

“This appointment is a big step forward for our promising crop of bowling groups at all levels, from the senior squads right down to the emerging Academy prospects.”

Cassell is relishing the prospect of working with both the current and future international crop of bowlers.

“I’m incredibly excited about the role and I’m looking forward to developing the current and next generation of cricketers alongside John Bracewell and the support staff,” said Cassell.

“It is an important and exciting time for cricket in Ireland and I’m determined to help continue to build an environment where we can achieve long term success on and off the field.

“After an enjoyable and successful stint in Adelaide with the West End Redbacks, my family and I felt that the time was right to join Cricket Ireland as they strive for ICC Test status.”

Performance Director Richard Holdsworth was pleased to have hired such an outstanding candidate as Cassell.

“We conducted a world-wide search, interviewing many high calibre bowling coaches, and are delighted to have secured Rob’s services. He’s signed a three-year contract and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Ireland.

“He has an exceptional track record of producing high quality fast bowlers and having spoken with him, I know just how excited he is with the prospect of establishing a new national fast bowling programme across all of Ireland,” added Holdsworth.

“Rob will work closely with national and provincial coaches in helping to up-skill them, as well as working with their fast bowlers in order to ensure a much greater pool of available talent are ready to make the leap into the international cricket arena.”

Cassell will start his new role in July, subject to a work permit being granted.