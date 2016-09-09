Rio Paralympics: Irish in action on day two

(All times Irish)

TRACK CYCLING

Katie-George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal (Individual Kilo B tandem final, 2pm): This isn’t the strongest event for the Irish pair but as Eve McCrystal explained beforehand they are chasing three medals from their track and road races.

Colin Lynch (C2 Individual Pursuit qualifier, 3.42pm. Final at 10.08pm): He narrowly missed out on medals on the track and road at London 2012, and his silver at the 2014 World Championships in this event augurs well.

Eoghan Clifford (C3 Individual Pursuit qualifier, 4.15pm. Final at 10.35pm): A three-time world champion, the Galway-born NUIG lecturer is strong medal contender on the track and the road.

SWIMMING

Nicole Turner (S6 50m Butterfly heats, 2pm. Final at 10.18pm): The youngest member of the Irish squad, 14-year-old Nicole Turner gets her extensive swimming programme underway.

ATHLETICS

Jason Smyth (T13 100m final, 3.09pm): The fastest Paralympian on the planet will try to live up to that billing to claim a third successive 100-metres title to go with those he won in Beijing and London.

TABLE TENNIS

Rena McCarron Rooney (SF1 group game v Liu Jing (China), 3.40pm): The Donegal-born, Galway- based Irishwoman plays the first of two matches at the group stage in the competition.

Rena McCarron Rooney (SF1 group game v M Bargouthi (Jordan), 10.40pm): The Irishwoman plays her second match of the day.