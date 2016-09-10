Rio Paralympics: Irish in action on day three
Team Ireland look for more medals after the success of Jason Smyth on Friday
Ireland’s Nicole Turner goes in the final of the Women’s 50 Metre Butterfly - S6 at the Rio Paralympics. Photo: Inpho
(all times, Irish)
Shooting: Sean Baldwin, R3 Mixed 10m Rifle Prone qualifier (1.30pm). Final (3.45pm)
Swimming: Nicole Turner (above), S6 50 metre Freestyle heats (1.54pm). Final (21.50)
Athletics: Great Streimikyte, T13 1500 metres final (3.15pm; Orla Comerford, T 13 100 metre heats (4.02pm)
Table Tennis: Rena McCarron Rooney, S1-2 Singles quarter-final (17.40)
Seven-a-side Football: Ireland v Brazil (23.0)