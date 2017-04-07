Rio Olympics marathon winner Jemima Sumgong fails drugs test

Kenyan will be barred from defending her London Marathon title later this month

2017 Rio Olympics marathon winner Jemima Sumgong has failed a drugs test. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty

2017 Rio Olympics marathon winner Jemima Sumgong has failed a drugs test. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty

 

Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong will be barred from defending her London Marathon title later this month after it emerged she had failed a drugs test in February.

Sumgong, who also won the Olympic marathon title in Rio last summer, has been suspended pending the test on her B sample after an initial test was positive for the banned blood-boosting drug EPO.

A statement from Nick Bitel, the chief executive of London Marathon Events Limited said: “We are extremely disappointed to learn that Jemima Sumgong (Kenya) failed an out of competition drugs test in February. She is currently suspended from competition pending the B test and the outcome of the investigation.

“Sumgong will therefore not run in London on April 23rd to defend the title she won last year.

“She is currently the leader in the Abbott World Marathon Majors (Abbott WMM) Series X standings which concludes in Boston on April 17th Under Abbott WMM rules, if she were to finish top of the rankings at conclusion of the Series, an athlete who fails a drug test and is banned is not eligible to win the Series or to receive any prize money.”

The sport’s global governing body the IAAF confirmed Sumgong’s positive test.

“The IAAF can confirm that an anti-doping rule violation case concerning the athlete Jemima Jelagat Sumgong (Kenya) has commenced this week,” an IAAF statement said.

“The athlete tested positive for EPO following a no-notice test conducted by the IAAF in Kenya. This was part of an enhanced IAAF out-of-competition testing programme dedicated to elite marathon runners which is supported by the Abbott World Marathon Majors group.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.