Repeat or revenge? Tyson Fury/Wladimir Klitschko rematch date and venue set

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko will take place in Manchester on October 29th, 11 months after their original bout in Germany.

Fury became the first boxer to defeat Klitschko in 11 years when he won his WBA, WBO and IBF belts by virtue of an unanimous decision in Dusseldorf on November 28th.

The new champion agreed to fight the Ukrainian again, which meant he was stripped of the IBF title for failing to face its mandatory challenger, although an original date in July had to be scrapped after Fury picked up an ankle injury.

A press conference formally announcing the new fight date will take place on Monday 12th September in London.

Peter Fury, uncle and trainer of Tyson said: “I’m delighted that we can finally get the fight back on and in Manchester. After hard discussions we can now focus on giving the fans what they deserve; another barnburner of a fight. Team Fury will ensure Tyson is in the shape of his life to successfully retain his World Titles.”