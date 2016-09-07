Repeat or revenge? Tyson Fury/Wladimir Klitschko rematch date and venue set

Fury became the first boxer to defeat Klitschko in 11 years last November

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko will meet again in the ring next October. Photograph: Reuters

Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko will meet again in the ring next October. Photograph: Reuters

 

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko will take place in Manchester on October 29th, 11 months after their original bout in Germany.

Fury became the first boxer to defeat Klitschko in 11 years when he won his WBA, WBO and IBF belts by virtue of an unanimous decision in Dusseldorf on November 28th.

The new champion agreed to fight the Ukrainian again, which meant he was stripped of the IBF title for failing to face its mandatory challenger, although an original date in July had to be scrapped after Fury picked up an ankle injury.

A press conference formally announcing the new fight date will take place on Monday 12th September in London.

Peter Fury, uncle and trainer of Tyson said: “I’m delighted that we can finally get the fight back on and in Manchester. After hard discussions we can now focus on giving the fans what they deserve; another barnburner of a fight. Team Fury will ensure Tyson is in the shape of his life to successfully retain his World Titles.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.