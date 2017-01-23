Rejuvenated Rafa Nadal is back in a grand slam quarter-final

‘After a couple of years without being in this round is great news. An important victory’

Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Gael Monfils of France at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Photograph: PA

Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Gael Monfils of France at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Photograph: PA

 

Rafael Nadal is back in a grand slam quarter-final for the first time in two years after the Spaniard battled past Gael Monfils at the Australian Open.

Nadal had not made it to the last eight of a major tournament since the French Open in 2015 but he continued his recent resurgence on Rod Laver Arena by beating Monfils 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4.

“For me, it means a lot because I really start the season playing quarter-finals in a grand slam again, especially on a hard court (and) after a couple of years without being in this round is great news,” Nadal told reporters, still bathed in sweat after his work on a muggy evening.

“Very happy with an important victory against a very good opponent.

“When you lost the third (set), you are down 4-2 in the fourth, you are not under control, no. That’s the real thing.”

The world number nine has looked rejuvenated in Melbourne and with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray gone, he stands as a genuine contender to seal a 15th grand-slam triumph.

To do so, he will now have to overcome third seed Milos Raonic, the big-serving Canadian who had earlier beaten Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (8/6) 3-6 6-4 6-1.

The bottom half’s other quarter-final will pitch Belgium’s David Goffin against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Goffin beat Dominic Thiem 5-7 7-6 (7/4) 6-2 6-2 while Dimitrov knocked out Djokovic’s conqueror Denis Istomin 2-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-2 6-1.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.