Rain proves pain for Ireland as Afghanistan win series

Ireland slipped to a 17-run loss in a rain-affected T20 International against Afghanistan in Delhi on Friday to complete a 2-0 series loss.

Chasing a formidable Afghan total of 184 for eight, Ireland were 12 runs ahead when play was halted at 65 for two from 6.1 overs due to a heavy downpour.

That was due primarily to Paul Stirling’s boundary blitz as the Middlesex opener smashed four sixes in his 34 from just 15 balls.

He shared a second wicket stand of 53 from just 21 balls with skipper William Porterfield (22) as the Irish took the upper hand.

However, on the resumption a revised target of 111 from 11 overs saw the Irish needing a further 46 from 29 balls, which proved beyond them as leg-spinner Rashid Khan wreaked havoc.

The 18-year-old showed why he has been snapped up on an IPL contract by taking five wickets for just three runs, as Ireland lost seven wickets for just 14 runs.

His figures were the fourth best in T20 cricket, and proved the difference between the two sides.

Earlier, debutant Barry McCarthy ( four for 33), had looked like being the star of the show as he grabbed early wickets including the prolific Shahzad to leave Afghanistan wobbling.

They were rescued by a counter-attacking Najeeb Tarakai, who smashed seven fours and five sixes in a blistering 90 from just 58 balls, sharing a match defining sixth-wicket stand of 57 in just 26 balls with Mohammed Nabi (34).

Taraki’s pyrotechnics saw him earn a joint man-of-the-match with Rashid.

“It was frustrating when the rain came down,” said Porterfield afterwards.

“We had momentum before it, and it was quite a long break which meant we didn’t have the full 20 overs to play with. It was always going to be difficult needing to score 40 odd off four and a bit overs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland have a chance at a consolation win when the sides meet again on Sunday in the final T20 match of the series.

SECOND TWENTY20 INTERNATIONAL

(at Greater Noida, Delhi): Afghanistan 184-8 (20 ovs) (Tarakai 90, Nabi 34; McCarthy 4-33), Ireland (revised DLS target of 11 in 11 ovs) 93-9 (11 ovs) (Stirling 34, Rashid Khan 5-3). Afghanistan win by 17 runs (DLS).