Railway Union thorough in overcoming UCD to win title

Depleted students offered no respite in Jacqui Potter Cup final at Grange Road

Zara Delany scored a hat-trick for Railway Union in their victory over UCD. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho.

Zara Delany scored a hat-trick for Railway Union in their victory over UCD. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho.

 

JACQUI POTTER CUP FINAL

Railway Union 7 (Z Delany 3, AM Whelan, K Dillon, M Carey, E Smyth)

UCD 0

Railway Union eased to their fourth Jacqui Potter Cup title since 2011 with a facile win over a UCD side short their international stars, winning out 7-0 at Grange Road.

The students had been unbeaten in all competitions this term but they never looked in the running from the moment Anna-May Whelan volleyed home from mid-circle in the eighth minute.

Zara Delany added a pair of clever deflections in the 26th and 27th minute to build a 3-0 lead at half-time. And the second-half provided little respite as the much-changed UCD side who were without Deirdre Duke, Emma Russell, Gillian Pinder, Lena Tice and the injured Sally Campbell.

Former international Emma Smyth slammed home in the first minute of the second-half before Delany completed her hat-trick. Kate Dillon and Emma Smyth closed out the win.

RAILWAY UNION: G O’Flanagan, Z Delany, J O’Halloran, K Fearon, K Orr, A-M Whelan, E Smyth, E Lucey, H de Burgh Whyte, N Carey, S Dooley, O Fox, S Canning, M Carey, N Heisterkamp, G McLoughlin

UCD: C Cassin, S Twomey, A Russell, L Ewart, S O’Loughlin, A Richardson, E Duncan, S Clarke, O Patton, E Mathews, A Scott, S Patton, J O’Brien, K Hennessy, M O’Donnell, S Robinson

Umpires: A Keogh, G Garrett

