Rafael Nadal keeps up dominant form to make quarter-finals

Title favourite beats fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets

Rafael Nadal serves during his fourth-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal serves during his fourth-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Rafael Nadal produced another dominant display to race into his 11th French Open quarter-final.

The title favourite maintained his record of never having lost to another Spaniard at Roland Garros with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory over 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Nadal, who lost just one game in beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in round three, has dropped only 20 games in the tournament so far.

That is one more than his best-ever record over four rounds, set here in 2012.

Nadal, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, has looked supremely confident with his forehand this tournament and it was the same again.

He hit 31 winners in the match compared to just 12 for Bautista Agut and clinched victory after an hour and 50 minutes.

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori looked in trouble against young Korean Chung Hyeon when rain stopped play on Saturday, but recovered to win in five sets.

Nishikori had been two sets up but Chung fought back and was 3-0 up in the fourth when play was called off.

The 21-year-old went on to win that set to love but Nishikori hit back to triumph 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 0-6 6-4 and next meets Fernando Verdasco.

He said: “I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn’t ready.

“I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make it a little better than yesterday.”

Russian Karen Khachanov became the youngest man to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since Marin Cilic in 2009 by defeating John Isner.

The 21-year-old won the opening set on Saturday and defused Isner’s big serve to win 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/3).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.