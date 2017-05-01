Queen’s University take 11 medals from 13 events in Nottingham

Queen’s University took 11 medals from 13 events at the three-day British University Regatta at Nottingham. Three of the crews took gold: the beginners’ eight and coxed four and Miles Taylor in the men’s intermediate lightweight single sculls.

Philip Doyle took silver in the men’s championship single sculls and Sam McKeown matched this in the men’s intermediate single sculls. Taylor and Chris Beck teamed up to take silver in the championship lightweight double and the beginners’ quadruple also took silver.

Queen’s coach Mick Desmond said the results were very encouraging. “We’re happy with the medal haul. It was a good regatta for the club.” He noted that the bulk of the medals came through the high-performance athletes: McKeown, Doyle, Beck and Taylor.

Doyle recently took a bronze medal at an international regatta in Piediluco in Italy but he will not be available for international selection. He is a medical student and will soon take up a posting overseas.