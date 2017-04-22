Pro cyclist Michele Scarponi killed in training accident

Italian rider was hit by a van while out cycling on Saturday morning

Professional cyclist Michele Scarponi has died in a road accident close to his home in Filottrano, Italy. Photograph: Maurizio Brambatti/EPA

Professional cyclist Michele Scarponi has died in a road accident close to his home in Filottrano, Italy. Photograph: Maurizio Brambatti/EPA

 

Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d’Italia champion, has been killed after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano, Italy, his Astana team said on Saturday.

Scarponi, 37, left home early on Saturday morning for a training ride. The accident happened at a crossroads.

“This is a tragedy too big to be written,” Astana said in a statement.

“We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was . . . a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team.”

Scarponi, who completed the Tour of the Alps on Friday, after winning a stage and finishing fourth overall, is survived by his wife and two children.

He started his professional career in 2002 and his best results were in Italian races, winning three stages on the Giro before being handed the 2011 title after Alberto Contador was stripped of his victory because of a retroactive doping ban.

He also had good results in one-day races, finishing fourth on the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic in 2003.

Scarponi was suspended for 18 months after being implicated in the Operation Puerto blood doping scandal in 2006.

After he returned from suspension, he won the Tirreno-Adriatico in 2009 and the Tour of Catalonia in 2011.

Tributes poured onto social media as riders remembered one of their friendliest colleagues.

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet wrote: “We will miss this guy in the peleton, always with a smile.”

Contador, Scarponi’s team-mate in 2005 and 2006, said: “Paralysed and speechless . . . great person and always with a contagious smile. Rest in peace my friend.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.