Petra Kvitova could return to action in six months after attack

The two-time Wimbledon champion underwent surgery on injured left hand today

Petra Kvitova’s surgery on her hand injury sustained in a knife attack was successful and she could return to action in six months. Photo: Getty Images

Petra Kvitova’s surgery on her hand injury sustained in a knife attack was successful and she could return to action in six months.

The 26-year-old, a two-time Wimbledon champion, suffered serious injuries to her left hand after an intruder entered her home in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

A statement read: “Surgeon Radek Kebrle said that the operation on Petra’s left hand went very well, with no complications.

“The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months.”

Kvitova underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours shortly after the attack, which left her feeling fortunate to be alive.

The intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment, reports suggest, before a struggle ensued. It is understood the knife was put to Kvitova’s throat and her left hand was injured as she pulled the weapon away.

Czech police are still searching for the attacker.

Kvitova’s surgeon, Radek Kebrle, told a press conference in the Czech Republic on Wednesday that the operation had gone well with no complications.

The world number 11 will be on bed rest for 14 days, although the hope is she will be allowed to leave hospital in time for Christmas.

She will begin slow rehabilitation in around six to eight weeks and, if that goes well, should be able to grip a racket in three months’ time.

Given the length of the process and the uncertainties surrounding recovery from such an injury, it seems highly likely Kvitova will not be ready to return in time for her favourite tournament, Wimbledon.

The US Open at the end of August would be a more realistic goal, although Kvitova’s main aim will simply be to get back on the tennis court, however long it takes.

Kvitova’s PR manager said: “Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level. Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits.”

Support continued to flood in from the tennis world.

Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter: “Terrible news. Wishing a speedy recovery for Petra_Kvitova. Keep smiling as always!”

Women’s world number one Angelique Kerber said: “You’re a fighter Petra_Kvitova with a big heart. You will come back even stronger! I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery.”

