Pembroke aim to put a brake on Lisnagarvey’s fast start

Just two teams remain unbeaten after the opening two rounds of the All Ireland Hockey League. Predictably last year’s winners Lisnagarvey and Dublin’s Monkstown go into round three with a full six points.

It falls to Pembroke to see if they can halt the run of the Hillsborough side as Lisnagarvey arrive in Serpentine Avenue on Saturday for a 4pm start.

Pembroke are still trying to recover from their large number of summer departures and the visiting side will see them as vulnerable. The Dubliners got their campaign off to a positive start with a 2-1 against Instonians before falling 3-0 on the road to Cork C of I.

A few miles down the road in Rathdown School, Monkstown will host their first EYHL home double header. At 2.15pm the ladies’ side taking on Pegasus in a replay of last year’s EYHL Final. Then at 4.15pm the men’s team face local Dublin rivals Railway Union. There will be a presentation between the matches, as well as food, drink and family entertainment.

UCD, Three Rock Rovers, Glenanne and Instonians are all looking for their first win of the season with the Ulster side propping up the bottom of the table with defeats in the opening two matches.

UCD’s visit to Cork could cause the local side some headaches. The students rattled Lisnagarvey last week and went 1-0 up before closing the half level at 1-1. ’Garvey recovered to win the match but by a narrow 3-2 margin with UCD’s goals coming from Iain Styles and Jazze Henry.

Finally past IHU president and FIH umpire H D Simon turned 100 years old last week. Simon was awarded his international badge in 1964. Also an international selector, the Cliftonville official was elected Irish Hockey Union president in 1974-75.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

EY Hockey League: Cork C of I v UCD, Garryduff 2.30pm; Banbridge v Instonians, Havelock Square 2.45; TRR v Glenanne, Grange Road 3.00pm; Pembroke v Lisnagarvey, Serpentine Avenue 4.0pm; Monkstown v Railway Union, Rathdown 4.15pm.