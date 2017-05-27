Paul and Gary O’Donovan in line for medal in Czech Republic

Denise Walsh ensures it’s a fine day for Ireland at European Rowing Championships

Liam Gorman

Paul and Gary O’Donovan are into the A Final at the European Rowing Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

Paul and Gary O’Donovan are into the A Final at the European Rowing Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

 

Paul and Gary O’Donovan produced their best performance of the season so far to finish second in their semi-final and qualify for the A Final at the European Rowing Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic.

As temperatures rose the Ireland lightweight double produced a hot performance, conceding the win to long-time leaders France, but seeing off a late charge by Germany by less than a tenth of a second. The O’Donovan’s had read the race well, moving just before halfway, where they were fourth, and then upping the pace to close within a length of the Olympic champions at the end.

Since the other semi-final, won by Italy, from Britain and Poland, was considerably slower, the odds on a medal for Ireland in Sunday’s final look to have improved dramatically.

Denise Walsh is also a good bet for a medal in her lightweight single sculls final. The Skibbereen woman came up against the clear favourite for gold, Patricia Merz of Switzerland, in the semi-final and the race looked very similar to the A Final at the World Cup in Belgrade - Merz owned the race and won, while Walsh took second.

“The main thing is I’m in a final. Anything can happen,” Walsh said. She must start faster and hold her own in the middle so that she can use her brilliant finish to test Merz in the final.

Ireland’s Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll will compete in the A final of the lightweight pair with real hopes of a gold medal. They won at the first event of the season, the World Cup in Belgrade, and also won the race for lanes here.

European Rowing Championships, Day Two (Selected Results; Irish interest)

Men

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final One: 1 France (P Houin, J Azou) 6:35.68, 2 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:38.09, 3 Germany (L Schaefer, J Osborne) 6:38.17; 4 Czech Republic 6:41.86, 5 Greece 6:49.59, 6 Spain 7:02.70.

Semi-Fnal Two: 1 Italy 6:43.71, 2 Britain (P Chambers, W Fletcher) 6:45.29, 3 Poland 6:46.49.

Women

Lightweight Single Sculls - Semi-Final One: Switzerland (P Merz) 7:39.48, 2 Ireland (D Walsh) 7:42.53, 3 Italy (C Guerra) 7:43.99.

Semi-Final Two:

1 Sweden (E Fred) 7:36.74, 2 Russia (A Lebedeva) 7:37.90, 3 Germany (L Pieper) 7:42.46.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.