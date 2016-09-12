Paralympics round-up: Nicole Turner makes third final

James Scully recorded personal best in heats of S5 50 metres freestyle but misses final

Updated: 18 minutes ago
John O'Sullivan

Ireland’s Nicole Turner: has qualified for the final of the S6 200 metres Individual Medley at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio. Photograph: Sportsfile

Ireland’s Nicole Turner finished fourth in her heat of the S6 200 metres Individual Medley in 3.17.09 and that was good enough to make the final as the eighth fastest qualifier.

The 14-year-old has qualified for her third final in as many events a noteworthy achievement. She led by three metres after the butterly leg but was overhauled comprehensively in the Backstroke and it was only the final 50-metres of Freestyle in which she started to claw back some clear pool forged by the first three home.

Britain’s Ellie Simmonds won the heat and will be a strong contender for the gold medal as she posted a time of less than two seconds outside the world record.

Dublin-born James Scully recorded a personal best 37.38 in the heats of the S5 50 metres freestyle but it was only enough for seventh place and as a result he misses out on a final.

Kildare’s Seán Baldwin continued his shooting campaign in the Paralympics finishing 20th in the R7 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions. He goes again on Wednesday.

Ireland’s three-person keelboat (Sonar) of John Twomey, Austin O’Carroll and Ian Costelloe finished 10th in Race one. They were six after the first two marks and fifth rounding the third before turning from home but faltered on the run-in. The came home 14th in the second race and will have two more on Tuesday.

Ireland’s Deirdre Mongan finished fifth in the Women’s F53 shot putt final at the Olympic stadium. Her throw of 4.04 metres was 72 centimetres behind the gold medal winner Fatema Nedham and 24 centimetres off a bronze. The three medal winners either managed a regional record, a personal best and a season’s best throws.

“It was way off what I wanted or would have expected. The conditions were not great and it’s disappointing` when you know you are capable of more. I do struggle in the heat and was unfortunate to b throwing on one of the hottest days.”

Patrick Monaghan has withdrawn from the 80 metres due to a medical issue but is hopeful that he will be able to take part in the Marathon on Sunday.

