Paralympics: Irish in action on day six
Nicole Turner looks to continue her impressive form in the swimming pool
Nicole Turner will be hopeful of reaching the final of the S6 400m freestyle. Photo: Reuters
SWIMMING
Nicole Turner, S6 400 metres, Freestyle heats (1.38pm). Final: (21.40pm).
Ailbhe Kelly, S8 110 metres Backstroke heats (3.18pm). Final: (23.50)
SHOOTING
Philip Eaglesham, R5 Mixed 10m Rifle Prone qualifier (5.0pm). Final: 8.15pm
SAILING
John Twomey/Austin O’Carroll/Ian Costelloe, Sonar class, race 3 (5.30pm). Race 4: (7.0pm)