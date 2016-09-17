Paralympics 2016: Iranian cyclist dies after road race crash

Bahman Golbarnezhad was treated at the scene in Pontal but later passed away aged 48

Bahman Golbarnezhad of Iran has died after a crash during the men's C4/C5 road race at the Rio Paralympics. Photo: Getty Images

LBahman Golbarnezhad of Iran has died after a crash during the men’s C4/C5 road race at the Rio Paralympics. Photo: Getty Images

 

Cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad has died following a crash in the men’s C4/C5 road race at the Rio Paralympics, Iran’s national Paralympic committee has announced.

Golbarnezhad, from Shiraz, was treated at the scene of the accident before being taken to a local hospital.

Iran’s NPC later announced he had died. He was 48.

The road races began at Pontal and included the Grumari circuit incorporated in the Rio Olympics road races.

The Vista Chinesa circuit — which included a treacherous descent where Holland’s Annemiek van Vleuten crashed into the curb, sustaining heavy concussion — was not part of the Paralympic course.

Golbarnezhad was 14th in the time-trial on Wednesday and also competed at the London 2012 Paralympics. He was Iran’s sole cyclist at the Rio Games.

Iran’s NPC said in a statement: “Regretfully, I.R.IRAN NPC announces that Mr. Bahman Golbarnezhad, passed away because of his accident during the competition.”

Saturday’s race was won by Daniel Abraham of Holland, with Brazil’s Lauro Chaman second and Andrea Tarlao of Italy third.

