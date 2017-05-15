Paddy Boyd appointed CEO of Canoeing Ireland

Boyd was chief executive of the Irish Sailing Association for 16 years

Liam Gorman

Paddy Boyd has been appointed interim chief executive of Canoeing Ireland. The national governing body has been without a CEO since the departure of Karl Dunne.

Boyd was chief executive of the Irish Sailing Association for 16 years until he resigned in late 2004. He presided over the growth of the sport and the professionalisation of the ISA.

For six years (2009 to 2015), the Dun Laoghaire man served as chief executive of Sail Canada.

Sport Ireland hopes that Boyd will be a safe pair of hands until a new full-time chief executive is appointed.

“I’m here to help out for a few months,” Boyd said, adding that the plan was for a full-time ceo to be appointed when things are more stable.

Canoeing Ireland has had some turbulent times. The long-time chief executive, Mick Scanlon, left in controversial circumstances six years’ ago also after a High Court case. Dunne also took his case to the High Court this year.

