Paddy Barnes signs first professional boxing contract

The Irish Olympic captain has left the amateur ranks to sign for MGM Marbella gym

Paddy Barnes has signed a professional boxing contract with Matthew Macklin’s MGM Marbella gym. Photo: Inpho

Paddy Barnes has signed a professional boxing contract with Matthew Macklin’s MGM Marbella gym. Photo: Inpho

 

Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes has signed a professional boxing contract with Matthew Macklin’s MGM Marbella gym.

Barnes, who lost out in his first bout at the Rio Games, has made the decision to turn professional after stating that Rio would be his last Olympics.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time as an amateur and my achievements are something I am very proud of. Representing Ireland has always been my ambition and now I hope to emulate that success as a professional,” Barnes said of the move.

Barnes won back-to-back bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics as well as claiming Commonwealth gold on two occasions when representing Northern Ireland.

Details of his professional debut will be announced in the near future.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.