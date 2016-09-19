Paddy Barnes signs first professional boxing contract

Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes has signed a professional boxing contract with Matthew Macklin’s MGM Marbella gym.

Barnes, who lost out in his first bout at the Rio Games, has made the decision to turn professional after stating that Rio would be his last Olympics.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time as an amateur and my achievements are something I am very proud of. Representing Ireland has always been my ambition and now I hope to emulate that success as a professional,” Barnes said of the move.

Barnes won back-to-back bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics as well as claiming Commonwealth gold on two occasions when representing Northern Ireland.

Details of his professional debut will be announced in the near future.