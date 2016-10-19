Paddy Barnes added to St Patrick’s Day card at The Garden

Three times Olympian Paddy Barnes has been added to the bill on St Patrick’s Day next year in New York where bantamweight amateur world champion Michael Conlan will be making his professional debut.

The two Belfast boxers, who walked away from amateur boxing after a disappointing Olympics in Rio, are expected to draw considerable attention when they step into the ring at Madison Square Garden.

Barnes confirmed on Twitter that he would join his fried on the night, posting “Thanks @trboxing for confirming myself on @mickconlan11 bill on St Patrick’s Day.”

The news arrives just a few days after it was confirmed Conlan would begin his professional journey at the iconic venue. Conlan will move up a weight and fight in the super bantamweight division at 122 pounds, although no opponent has yet been announced.

Barnes has not said what weight he will fight at although he has previously stated he will move up and fight at flyweight, having struggled to make the 49 kg light fly limit in Rio. No opponent for the two times Olympic bronze medal winner has been announced.

Barnes is to make his professional debut in his home city next month. The 29-year-old is to be on the undercard of Michael’s older brother, Jamie Conlan, for his Commonwealth title fight which takes place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre on November 5th.

Barnes signed with Macklin Gym in September.