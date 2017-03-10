Only man to win both F1 and motorcycle grands prix dies

Family mourns loss of Briton John Surtees (83) ‘one of the true greats of motorsport’

Former Formula One world champion John Surtees gives the thumbs up from the cockpit of his 1965 Honda at the Suzuka race track, Japan, in 2004. Photograph: Oliver Multhaup /EPA

John Surtees, the only man to win the Formula One and motorcycle grand prix titles has died aged 83, his family has announced.

The English man, who won the F1 title in 1964 to add to his 500cc motorcycle world titles from 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, “passed away peacefully this afternoon”.

His wife Jane and daughters Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

The statement added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE.

“John, at 83, was admitted to St George’s Hospital, London in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care he passed away peacefully this afternoon. His wife, Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

“John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport and continued to work tirelessly up until recently with The Henry Surtees Foundation and Buckmore Park Kart Circuit.

Fighting to the end

“We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life. He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.”

During a motorcycle career which saw him race for Norton and MV Augusta, Mr Surtees also became the first man to win the Senior TT on the Isle of Man three years in succession. He started over 100 F1 grands prix, winning six, in a career which took him to Ferrari, Cooper and Honda, as well as starting a team which bore his name.

