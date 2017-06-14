Olympic Council of Ireland announce new Athlete Commission

In one of many changes since Pat Hickey stepped down as Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) president last year, the council has announced the composition of a new Athlete Commission for 2017-20.

The role of the Commission is to advise the OCI on all athlete related matters and to ensure that the voice of Irish athletes is heard in all future OCI decision making.

Six nominations for the Commission were received from OCI Members including Derval O’Rourke (Athletics), Judy Reynolds (Equestrian), David Harte (Hockey), Shane O’Connor (Snowsports), Melanie Nocher (Swimming) and Gavin Noble (Triathlon).

The six candidates, who represent a mix of summer individual/team and winter sports, were all appointed, with the OCI Executive Board also appointing David Gillick (Athletics), James Nolan (Athletics) and Beijing boxing light-heavyweight Olympic finalist Kenneth Egan.

The nine person Commission will have its first meeting later this month at which it will select a chairperson who will become a member of OCI Executive Committee.

“We want to ensure that athletes have a strong voice at the OCI board table and this Commission will allow that to happen,” said OCI president Sarah Keane. “I look forward to working with the Commission over the coming four years.”