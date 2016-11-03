OCI says tickets inquiry postponed due to Hickey injunction threat

Pat Hickey has threatened legal action against the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) to block an inquiry into the mishandling of the Rio Olympic ticketing arrangements in which he is directly implicated.

In a direct challenge to the OCI executive committee, Mr Hickey has “threatened to make an application to the High Court for an injunction preventing the completion of the review”, according to a OCI statement last night.

The report, being carried out independently by Grant Thornton, was commissioned on August 26th, a week after Mr Hickey was arrested in Rio to face charges of ticket-touting, in what was termed ambush marketing, theft, tax evasion, money-laundering and criminal association.

He has stepped aside from his role as OCI president pending the outcome of that investigation, while also claiming there was “no substantive proof of any wrongdoing on my part”.

The OCI executive committee – which last week saw the resignation of second vice president John Delaney and honorary treasurer Kevin Kilty – met at their offices in Howth on Wednesday night to further discuss the findings of the Deloitte report, which had identified several failings in the organisation’s governance and management.

Instead, the decision was also made to postpone the Grant Thornton with immediate effect. According to a statement from the OCI executive on Wednesday night:

“The Grant Thornton review into ticketing arrangements in Rio will be postponed and completed only following the conclusion of criminal proceedings against Mr Pat Hickey in Rio.

“This decision was taken following the receipt of a letter from Mr Hickey’s lawyers this week in which he threatened to make an application to the High Court for an injunction preventing the completion of the review.

“The Executive Committee has decided not to incur the very significant additional cost of defending any such legal proceedings.”

In the meantime the non-statutory State inquiry into the Rio ticketing scandal, which is being conducted by former High Court judge Mr Justice Carroll Moran and began on September 19th, has also been delayed due time issues. Minister of State for Sport Patrick O’Donovan confirming yesterday that “the judge has indicated that this timetable may be ambitious and some delay is anticipated”.

The OCI executive committee added in their statement that they “restated its commitment to continuing full cooperation with the Moran non-statutory State inquiry”.

Last week, lawyers acting for Mr Hickey lodged an application with the Rio public prosecution for the return of his passport, citing health concerns for the 71 year-old, so that he could return home. There is still no date for his court hearing, which could take up to 18 months to complete.

In another development, the OCI executive committee also confirmed last night that an EGM has been called for January 2017 to elect a new executive committee; this follows the discussions around the draft publication of the Deloitte report, seen by The Irish Times last week, which highlighted inadequate audit functions and a lack of any strategic plan, and suggested the OCI had “limited or no information” on “managing conflicts of interest, behaviours and ethics and roles and responsibilities”.

According to the OCI statement , “the completed Deloitte report on corporate governance arrangements at the OCI will be issued to OCI member federations next week in advance of January’s EGM.”

That report also said no member of the executive committee, on which Mr Hickey sits, should serve more than two four-year terms. It says there is “strong evidence” that limiting terms “prevents the dominance of one viewpoint or mode of thought”. If accepted and implemented, the highly critical report would spell a definitive end to the 28-year reign of OCI president Pat Hickey.

The Grant Thornton report into ticketing arrangements in Rio was due for completion on November, at which point, according to the OCI, “it will be sealed and passed by Grant Thornton directly to Judge Carroll Moran to consider as part of his non statutory inquiry. At no point has the OCI Executive Committee had sight of the report.”