O’Donovan brothers return home after historic win

Hundreds of supporters greeted Ireland’s first-ever Olympic medallists in rowing

Olivia Kelleher

 

Olympic silver medallist rowers Gary and Paul O’Donovan received a rapturous reception as they arrived home at Cork Airport on Sunday night.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the brothers home, with many donning T-shirts with the slogans “Shteak”, “Spuds” and “Row Like a Dog”.

Cork Airport had arranged for a special welcome for the rowers, as their Aer Lingus plane taxied through a water arch created by two fire brigade units.

Paul said the welcome was “great craic”.

“We’ve been looking forward to coming home to west Cork and Skibbereen since we left Rio. It is incredible.

“Every kid in west Cork will get their hands on one of these medals at some stage.”

Gary said he was anticipating the homecoming in Skibbereen.

“We’ve heard lots of rumours about the homecoming. From what we’ve heard, most of Ireland is going to be moving to Skibbereen. We are really looking forward to that. It will all be mighty craic.

“Hopefully everyone will enjoy the celebration and, who knows, if it persuades some young fella or young girl to try rowing as a sport, it will all have been worth it.

Gary and Paul won Ireland’s first-ever Olympic medal in rowing when they came second in the lightweight double sculls final.

Paul O’Donovan also came first in the men’s lightweight sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Rotterdam on Saturday.

He is only the fourth Irish sculler to win a gold medal in an “A” at senior World Championship level.

Celebrations

Skibbereen is set to come to a standstill on Monday, with up to 10,000 people expected to attend the homecoming celebrations.

A civic reception for the brothers will also be held in Cork County Hall later this week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.