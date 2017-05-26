O’Donovan brothers now face repechage route to semi-finals

Paul and Gary O’Donovan will have to compete in a repechage to secure a semi-final place after a second-place finish in their heat at the European Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic on Friday morning . The men’s lightweight double had by far the biggest entry at the regatta in Racice, with 21, and each of the four heats featured hot competition.

The Ireland heat was the fastest of the lot. Russia set the early pace, with Poland and Ireland trailing. The Poles took over in the second half and though the O’Donovans mounted a challenge in the final quarter they could not overtake the leaders and land the one qualification place on offer. Olympic champions France had won the first heat with a strong performance, while Germany and Italy took the other two.

The O’Donovans have not yet produced this season the sort of speed and precision which brought them the gold medal at this regatta last season and a silver behind France at the Olympic Games.

Denise Walsh started the day in very positive fashion for Ireland. She took a silver medal at the first World Cup Regatta in Belgrade with late sprints, but this time she took on the weight of leading for the second half the race – and looked very comfortable doing it. In cloudy conditions with a tailwind she slid sweetly over the water to win well and secure her place in the semi-finals.