O’Donovan brothers book their place in World Cup final

Sanita Puspure also qualified for the A Final of the women’s single sculls via the repechage

Liam Gorman

Paul and Gary O’Donovan won their semi-final of the lightweight double sculls at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade. Photo: Getty Images

Paul and Gary O’Donovan won their semi-final of the lightweight double sculls at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade and moved into the A Final of their first international event since the Olympic Games. The Netherlands and Spain exerted some pressure early on in the rainy conditions. The O’Donovans took the clear lead in the third quarter and were never headed.

Earlier, Sanita Puspure had qualified for the A Final of the women’s single sculls by taking second in her repechage. Vicky Thornley of Britain won the race well, while Puspure held off the challenge of two Belarussians - Tatsiana Kukhta early on and then Alena Furman - to take the only other A Final place available.

All four of Ireland’s crews which took part will compete in finals on Sunday.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan will have a favourable draw in the A Final of the lightweight pair, having finished second in the race for lane allocation. Denise Walsh qualified directly for her A Final by winning her heat of the lightweight single sculls on Friday.

World Cup Regatta, Belgrade, Day Two (Irish interest, selected results)

Men

Lightweight Pair, Exhibition Race (Contest for Lanes): 1 Britain (J Cassells, S Scrimgeour) 6:39.30, 2 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:41.61, 3 Russia 6:43.42, 4 Hungary 7:06.15.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Finals (Three to A Final; rest to B Final). Semi-Final One: 1 Britain (P Chambers, W Fletcher) 6:23.98, 2 Poland 6:25.85, 3 Czech Republic 6:26.34.

Semi-Final Two (Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:30.70, 2 Netherlands 6:32.26, 3 Spain 6:33.89.

Women

Single Sculls - Repechage (First Two to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Britain (V Thornley) 7:39.32, 2 Ireland (S Puspure) 7:42.17; 3 Belarus Three 7:46.28, 4 Belarus Two 7:28.26, 5 Czech Republic 7:52.49.

