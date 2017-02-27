Nurmagomedov’s father denied US visa ahead of UFC 209

Muslim MMA fighter takes on Tony Ferguson for interim lightweight championship in Las Vegas

Khabib Nurmagomedov in action during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden last November. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov in action during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden last November. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

 

The father of one of MMA’s most talented fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been denied a visa to the US ahead of this weekend’s UFC 209 in Las Vegas.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdel-Azi, confirmed to the Guardian that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had intended to be in his son’s corner for Saturday’s co-main event, the UFC interim lightweight championship against Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim from the Russian republic of Dagestan, where 83 per cent of the population practice Islam. Earlier this year, Donald Trump issued a now-suspended executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Nurmagomedov has a 24-0 record in his MMA career, and was coached by his father – an army veteran – from a young age. One infamous video that emerged in recent years, showed a young Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear under his father’s supervision. Abdulmanap referenced his unusual training methods in an interview with Russian media. “Firstly, a child always wants his father to see what his son is capable of,” Abdulmanap told ToFight.Ru. “It is a pity that there was nothing more interesting when he was younger. In the end, this was a test of character more than exercise.”

This is not the first time an MMA fighter has been caught up in visa issues. Lightweight fighter Mairbek Taisumov, a Chechen-Russian, has also been denied a visa to the US, as has Nurmagomedov’s cousin Magomedrasul ‘Frodo’ Khasbulaev.

Nurmagomedov has been touted as a potential opponent for Conor McGregor although the Irishman has shown little inclination to set up a fight.

“Don’t chicken out please,” Nurmagomedov wrote in a message to McGregor last year. “I know I’m a bad matchup for you but you the champion and you need to fight the best. It’s OK. Die like an Irish warrior don’t run like a chicken.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.